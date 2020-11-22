20 injured in Acid Attack in Bihar's Saran District Following Heated Argument Over Land Dispute

An acid attack in Bihar's Saran district on Sunday following a heated argument over a land dispute left 20 persons injured, including three who are their battling for life in hospital.

The incident appeared in Jaitpur Takht village under Daudpur police station around 10.30 a.m.

Daudpur SHO Sujeet Kumar Chaudhary said that three persons named Anup Shah, Tulsi Shah and Munna Shah were arrested after the incident.

"It was a land dispute between Sanjay Shah and Ram Chandra Shah that triggered the attack on Sunday after a family member of Ram Chandra Shah was allegedly assaulted by family members of Sanjay Shah.

"Following the alleged assault, family members and supporters of Ram Chandra Shah engaged in a heated quarrel with supporters of Sanjay Shah. During this, some supporters of Ram Chandra Shah allegedly threw four to five acid bottles on the other group. Several persons sustained burn injuries. Some onlookers also become victims," Chaudhary said.

"During investigation, it has been appeared that the attackers used a kind of liquid chemical used in manufacturing of jewellery," he added.

Some of the victims were identified as Sonu Gupta, Ravi Kumar, Ajay Kumar, Roshan Shah, Mohit Kumar, Bullet Ram, Bharat Ram, Pushpa Devi, Savita Devi, and Babita Devi.

The victims were taken to hospitals in nearby Daudpur, Ekma and Chapra, while three critically injured were referred to Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH).