INDIA

20 ISRO Officials Asked to Go into Isolation after Trainee Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Representative Image (Reuters)

The space agency has also asked those who travelled along with him in the official vehicle and others who may come in contact with him to come forward and inform the department concerned.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: July 2, 2020, 9:58 PM IST
As many as 20 officials of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) here were on Thursday asked to go into isolation after a young trainee was found to be Covid positive.

Having found out the trainee had visited a few offices at his unit here, the Indian space agency has also asked those who travelled along with him in the official vehicle and others who may come in contact with him to come forward and inform the department concerned.

The trainee was unwell since late June and his test result came on Thursday.

