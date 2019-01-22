English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
20 Kg Ganja Seized From IndiGo's Cargo Warehouse at Imphal Airport
The banned cannabis was found "concealed" among vegetables in a consignment and recovered by the sleuths of the Manipur Narcotics and Affairs of Border (NAB), Indigo's press release said.
Representative image (Reuters)
Loading...
Imphal/Mumbai: Manipur Police allegedly recovered 20 kg of ganja from the cargo warehouse of budget carrier IndiGo at the Imphal airport Tuesday, according to an official release.
IndiGo, in a statement, confirmed the development and said its staff members "suspected" contraband items in a cargo consignment and informed the authorities concerned.
The banned cannabis was found "concealed" among vegetables in a consignment and recovered by the sleuths of the Manipur Narcotics and Affairs of Border (NAB), the release said.
"On receiving an information, a team of NAB seized 20 kg of contraband ganja on January 22 which were found concealed among vegetable baggage from inside the air cargo warehouse of IndiGo at Imphal airport," the release said.
"IndiGo confirms that during a cargo screening process at the Imphal airport this morning, our staff suspected contraband items in a cargo consignment," the airline spokesperson said in the statement.
A case has been registered and investigation is going on, the official release said.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
IndiGo, in a statement, confirmed the development and said its staff members "suspected" contraband items in a cargo consignment and informed the authorities concerned.
The banned cannabis was found "concealed" among vegetables in a consignment and recovered by the sleuths of the Manipur Narcotics and Affairs of Border (NAB), the release said.
"On receiving an information, a team of NAB seized 20 kg of contraband ganja on January 22 which were found concealed among vegetable baggage from inside the air cargo warehouse of IndiGo at Imphal airport," the release said.
"IndiGo confirms that during a cargo screening process at the Imphal airport this morning, our staff suspected contraband items in a cargo consignment," the airline spokesperson said in the statement.
A case has been registered and investigation is going on, the official release said.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
News18 Explains: Dance Bars Are Back But With The ‘Obscenity’ Rider
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
33,000 Lamps Lit At Kumbh Daily For Ram Temple's Early Construction
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
Campus Sexism: Students Recount Uncomfortable Experiences Around Kanak Sarkar
-
Wednesday 16 January , 2019
Karnataka Crisis Explained: Five Reasons Why The Cong-JD(S) Coalition Is Under Threat
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
In Search for 15 Trapped Meghalaya Miners, Navy Divers Spot Body After 33 Days
News18 Explains: Dance Bars Are Back But With The ‘Obscenity’ Rider
Thursday 17 January , 2019 33,000 Lamps Lit At Kumbh Daily For Ram Temple's Early Construction
Thursday 17 January , 2019 Campus Sexism: Students Recount Uncomfortable Experiences Around Kanak Sarkar
Wednesday 16 January , 2019 Karnataka Crisis Explained: Five Reasons Why The Cong-JD(S) Coalition Is Under Threat
Thursday 17 January , 2019 In Search for 15 Trapped Meghalaya Miners, Navy Divers Spot Body After 33 Days
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ranveer Singh Raps About Life in Shantytown in Gully Boy New Song Mere Gully Mein
- Nissan Kicks Compact SUV Launched in India for Rs 9.55 Lakh, to Rival Hyundai Creta and Mahindra XUV300
- Janhvi Kapoor Gets Heavily Trolled for Flaunting Holographic Outfit Copied from International Brand
- This YouTuber Flew Down From Hong Kong to Play PewDiePie's Diss Track Outside T-Series HQ in Noida
- Samsung to Stop Making Flagship Phones in India, Protesting Phased Manufacturing Programme
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results