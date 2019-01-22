LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
20 Kg Ganja Seized From IndiGo's Cargo Warehouse at Imphal Airport

The banned cannabis was found "concealed" among vegetables in a consignment and recovered by the sleuths of the Manipur Narcotics and Affairs of Border (NAB), Indigo's press release said.

PTI

Updated:January 22, 2019, 10:27 PM IST
Representative image (Reuters)
Imphal/Mumbai: Manipur Police allegedly recovered 20 kg of ganja from the cargo warehouse of budget carrier IndiGo at the Imphal airport Tuesday, according to an official release.

IndiGo, in a statement, confirmed the development and said its staff members "suspected" contraband items in a cargo consignment and informed the authorities concerned.

The banned cannabis was found "concealed" among vegetables in a consignment and recovered by the sleuths of the Manipur Narcotics and Affairs of Border (NAB), the release said.

"On receiving an information, a team of NAB seized 20 kg of contraband ganja on January 22 which were found concealed among vegetable baggage from inside the air cargo warehouse of IndiGo at Imphal airport," the release said.

"IndiGo confirms that during a cargo screening process at the Imphal airport this morning, our staff suspected contraband items in a cargo consignment," the airline spokesperson said in the statement.

A case has been registered and investigation is going on, the official release said.

