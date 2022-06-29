20 Kg 'ICE' Drug Seized in Punjab, Two Held

With the Punjab government led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann cracking down on the drug mafia, the state police’s Special Task Force (STF) has arrested two drug smugglers in Ludhiana after recovering 20.80 kg amphetamine or crystal meth, notoriously known as ICE, from them, police said on Tuesday.

The operation was carried out by teams of STF of Ludhiana led by AIG Snehdeep Sharma, Inspector General of Police, Gurinder Singh Dhillon said.

Those arrested have been identified as Harpreet Singh, alias Bobby, 40, and Arjun (26), both of Ludhiana, who are taxi drivers. Police have also booked the main supplier identified as Vishal, alias Vinay, a resident of Ludhiana.

IGP Dhillon said following a tip-off that Harpreet and Arjun to deliver supply of ICE in BRS Nagar, Ludhiana, on their motorcycle, a police team led by Harbans Singh raided the location and managed to arrest both the smugglers. The ICE was concealed in a bag.

He said during investigation the accused have confessed to having been selling ICE drugs for over four years on the instructions of Vishal, who is believed to be the kingpin.

Vinay, who is otherwise working as a realtor, is step-brother of Arjun and used to supply the ICE via Arjun and Harpreet.

The IGP said that following the confessions of both the accused, the police team has also recovered 18.80 kg ICE from the house of Vishal.

Sharma said the police are on manhunt to arrest absconding accused Vishal.

