Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

20 Kg Onions Looted from State-run Store in West Bengal's Birbhum District

The shopkeeper alleged that as sale of onions began in the morning a large number of people gathered in front of the store, during which the loot took place.

PTI

Updated:December 9, 2019, 9:44 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
20 Kg Onions Looted from State-run Store in West Bengal's Birbhum District
Image for representation

Suri (WB): Around 20 kg onion was allegedly looted from a state-run store in West Bengal's Birbhum district on Monday, an official said.

The incident happened at a Sufal Bangla store at the Bolpur bus stand area of the district, where onions at subsidised price were being sold, he said.

The shopkeeper alleged that as sale of onions began in the morning a large number of people gathered in front of the store, during which the loot took place.

The state government has begun selling onions at Rs 59 a kg through fair price shops and Sufal Bangla stores, with each family getting a maximum of 1 kg on producing ration cards.

Retail price of onions has touched Rs 164 per kg mark in the state, as per market sources. Meanwhile, locals alleged that the shopkeeper is hoarding the onions and no loot took place.

No complaint has been filed in the incident, the official said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram