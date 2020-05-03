Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 » India
1-min read

20 Lakh Migrant Workers Register to Head Back Home from Gujarat Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

In a major relief to migrant workers, the Centre on Wednesday allowed them to return to their respective destinations 36 days after the nationwide lockdown was imposed.

News18.com

Updated:May 3, 2020, 11:00 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Migrant workers travel on a crowded bus as they return to their villages, during a 21-day nationwide lockdown to limit the spreading of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Ghaziabad, on the outskirts of New Delhi, India, March 29, 2020. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Representational image. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Gandhinagar: The Gujarat government appears to have found itself in a difficult situation with scores of migrants wanting to go back to their home states. The government will have to ferry a staggering 20 lakh migrant labourers back to their native places, The Times of India reported.

In a major relief to migrant workers, the Centre on Wednesday allowed them to return to their respective destinations 36 days after the nationwide lockdown was imposed. After the order was issued, the state government constituted a team comprising 16 IAS and IPS officers to manage the task. But within a small period of time, more than 20 lakh workers from different parts of the state have registered themselves and the figure is expected to rise.

A government official involved in the process of shifting migrants from Gujarat to their home states and ensuring the safe return of Gujaratis stuck in other parts of the country told ToI that the number of migrant workers seeking to return to their homes has breached the 20 lakh mark.

“This number is likely to increase by a few more lakhs,” the official was quoted as saying. He, however, added that all the workers are unlikely to return to their native states as industries and other commercial activities will restart shortly.

A significant chunk of the outbound rush of workers is from the state’s industrial hubs like Surat, Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Bharuch and other towns of south Gujarat. The state government was witnessing many difficulties in moving all migrant workers to their home states by train. In view of this, the Centre has suggested states to permit individuals to travel by road. In the interim, the Gujarat government is trying to reach out to the labourers and convince them to stay back, the report added.

On Saturday, a train from Surat left for Behrampur in Odisha, and two trains from Ahmedabad left for Agra. Each train had the capacity of 1,200 passengers, and only those who had registered their names were permitted to travel, a senior official told PTI.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    28,046

    +1,511*  

  • Total Confirmed

    39,980

    +2,204*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    10,633

    +615*  

  • Total DEATHS

    1,301

    +78*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: May 03 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    2,091,402

    +7,852*  

  • Total Confirmed

    3,428,422

    +41,903*

  • Cured/Discharged

    1,093,189

    +29,668*  

  • Total DEATHS

    243,831

    +4,383*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres