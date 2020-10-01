20 More COVID-19 Fatalities, 1,313 Fresh Cases In Haryana

Chandigarh: Haryana reported 20 more COVID-19 fatalities on Thursday as the death toll due to the coronavirus in the state reached 1,402, officials said. And 1,313 fresh cases pushed the total infections to 1,29,912, they added.

Of the fresh deaths, four were from Panipat, three from Hisar, two each from Faridabad, Rewari and Fatehabad while one death each was reported from Yamunanagar, Sirsa, Nuh, Jhajjar, Karnal, Ambala and Gurugram, the state health department said in a health bulletin. Among the districts which reported a big spike in the cases were Gurugram (208), Faridabad (163), Hisar (164) and Sonipat (94).

There are 13,472 active cases in the state and the recovery rate is 88.55 percent..

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor