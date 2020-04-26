Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 » India
1-min read

20 Mumbai Cops in Quarantine as Prisoner Tests Coronavirus Positive

The accused, arrested from Goregaon (W) recently, was remanded in custody of the police at Bangur Nagar sation for a day before he was sent to judicial custody on April 22.

PTI

Updated:April 26, 2020, 11:40 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
20 Mumbai Cops in Quarantine as Prisoner Tests Coronavirus Positive
Representative image.

Mumbai: At least 20 personnel of a police station in Mumbai have been placed under quarantine after a 22-year-old man arrested for robbery turned out coronavirus positive, an official said on Sunday.

The accused, arrested from Goregaon (W) recently, was remanded in custody of the police at Bangur Nagar sation for a day before he was sent to judicial custody on April 22.

When police took the accused to Thane jail, they were told to approach the Taloja central jail in Navi Mumbai, he said.

"However, Taloja Jail officials asked the Mumbai Police to get the accused tested for coronavirus before admitting him as an undertrial prisoner. The accused was then taken to JJ Hospital in Mumbai where his report for coronavirus infection came positive," the official said.

Following this, 20 police officials who came in contact with the accused were placed under quarantine, he said, adding that two accomplices of the accused are absconding.

The accused, who was booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, was also admitted in hospital.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India

  • Active Cases

    20,177

    +1,224*  

  • Total Confirmed

    26,917

    +1,975*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    5,914

    +704*  

  • Total DEATHS

    826

    +47*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 26 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,733,150

    +28,658*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,627,630

    +64,246*

  • Cured/Discharged

    711,144

    +29,667*  

  • Total DEATHS

    183,336

    +5,921*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres