20 Mumbai Cops in Quarantine as Prisoner Tests Coronavirus Positive

Mumbai: At least 20 personnel of a police station in Mumbai have been placed under quarantine after a 22-year-old man arrested for robbery turned out coronavirus positive, an official said on Sunday.

The accused, arrested from Goregaon (W) recently, was remanded in custody of the police at Bangur Nagar sation for a day before he was sent to judicial custody on April 22.

When police took the accused to Thane jail, they were told to approach the Taloja central jail in Navi Mumbai, he said.

"However, Taloja Jail officials asked the Mumbai Police to get the accused tested for coronavirus before admitting him as an undertrial prisoner. The accused was then taken to JJ Hospital in Mumbai where his report for coronavirus infection came positive," the official said.

Following this, 20 police officials who came in contact with the accused were placed under quarantine, he said, adding that two accomplices of the accused are absconding.

The accused, who was booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, was also admitted in hospital.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365