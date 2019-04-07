LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
20 Passengers of Delhi-Bhubaneshwar Rajdhani Taken Ill After Eating Rail Food

A doctor at Bokaro also attended to the passengers and as a precaution, he is now travelling in the train and checking passengers.

PTI

Updated:April 7, 2019, 12:21 PM IST

File photo of Rajdhani Express. (Image for representation)
New Delhi: Around 20 passengers on board the Delhi-Bhubaneswar Rajdhani were Sunday taken ill after eating meals served by railways, sources said.

A railway spokesperson said doctors at Gomoh station attended to those taken ill and all of them are stable.



"At Tatanagar also doctors will attend. All passengers are well. No one is detrained. Pantry car is also being checked and food samples are collected to investigate the quality of food," the spokesperson said.

The food sample has also been collected by the IRCTC.
