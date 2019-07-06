English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
20 Pilgrims Returning from Amarnath Yatra Injured in Anantnag Road Accident
Police said two buses carrying Amarnath Yatris rammed into each other at Hernag in Anantnag district.
Representative Image
Srinagar: Twenty pilgrims who were returning from the Amarnath Yatra got injured on Saturday in a road accident in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district.
Police sources said two buses carrying Amarnath Yatris rammed into each other at Hernag in Anantnag district.
"20 Yatris were injured in this mishap. 18 people sustained minor injuries while two reported at the hospital with serious injuries.
"Locals rushed to rescue the Yatris immediately after the accident occurred," the police sources said.
