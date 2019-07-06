Take the pledge to vote

An initiative by &
20 Pilgrims Returning from Amarnath Yatra Injured in Anantnag Road Accident

Police said two buses carrying Amarnath Yatris rammed into each other at Hernag in Anantnag district.

IANS

Updated:July 6, 2019, 5:59 PM IST
20 Pilgrims Returning from Amarnath Yatra Injured in Anantnag Road Accident
Representative Image
Srinagar: Twenty pilgrims who were returning from the Amarnath Yatra got injured on Saturday in a road accident in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district.

Police sources said two buses carrying Amarnath Yatris rammed into each other at Hernag in Anantnag district.

"20 Yatris were injured in this mishap. 18 people sustained minor injuries while two reported at the hospital with serious injuries.

"Locals rushed to rescue the Yatris immediately after the accident occurred," the police sources said.

