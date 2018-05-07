English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
20 States in North and Eastern India on 48-Hour Alert for Rain, Thunderstorms
The Met department has also predicted a thunderstorm accompanied by squall and hail in Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh while heavy rain is likely in Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura and Kerala, West Bengal, Sikkim, Punjab and Jammu & Kashmir.
Lightning strikes over residential apartments during a thunderstorm on the outskirts of the Indian capital New Delhi. (Image: AFP)
New Delhi: Days after a dust and thunderstorm ravaged several states in north and eastern India, leaving a trail of destruction which included 124 people dead, the weather department on Sunday issued another warning alerting several states of possible storms in the next 48 hours.
Uttar Pradesh, which witnessed the maximum destruction during Wednesday’s dust storm resulting in 73 deaths, has been warned of thunderstorms and gusty winds, particularly in western parts of the state. Odisha, Jharkhand, Bihar, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi are also expected to face the nature's fury over the next two days.
The Met department has also predicted a thunderstorm accompanied by squall and hail in Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh while heavy rain is likely in Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura and Kerala, West Bengal, Sikkim, Punjab and Jammu & Kashmir.
Following the warning for May 7 and 8, the Haryana government has decided that all government and private schools will remain closed on these two days. State Education Minister Ram Bilas Sharma on Sunday said the decision has been taken in view of the Met department's warning.
The Haryana Revenue and Disaster Management Department, in an advisory, has suggested safety tips that could be adopted in case of thunderstorms, dust storms and squall.
While UP and particularly Agra was ravaged by the storm on Wednesday, Rajasthan, too, was devastated with 35 deaths and severe disruption in power and water supply.
In the aftermath of the storm, several places were rendered with no electricity while the state governments rushed to fix the supplies even as electricity poles were uprooted along with trees in many places across states.
