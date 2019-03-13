LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
20 Women Held for Trying to Board Flights With 'Wrong' Visas

As per the rules, people travelling to a few countries, including those in the gulf, for employment purposes need to obtain immigration check stamp on their passport, an official said.

PTI

March 13, 2019
Representative Image (Reuters).
Hyderabad: As many as 20 women were held at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) here for allegedly trying to board flights to different destinations with 'wrong' visas, police said on Wednesday.

The women tried to get through the immigration gate by showing visit visas despite having work visas, RGIA Police Inspector G Vijay Bhaskar Reddy said.

"As they had work visas, the women were supposed to get immigration clearance... But they tried to pass through by producing visit visas which is not permissible. We are questioning them," he told PTI.

As per the rules, people travelling to a few countries, including those in the gulf, for employment purposes need to obtain immigration check stamp on their passport, the official said.

The procedure is aimed to check exploitation of people by fraudsters regarding employment, he added.
