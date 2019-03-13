English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
20 Women Held for Trying to Board Flights With 'Wrong' Visas
As per the rules, people travelling to a few countries, including those in the gulf, for employment purposes need to obtain immigration check stamp on their passport, an official said.
Representative Image (Reuters).
Loading...
Hyderabad: As many as 20 women were held at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) here for allegedly trying to board flights to different destinations with 'wrong' visas, police said on Wednesday.
The women tried to get through the immigration gate by showing visit visas despite having work visas, RGIA Police Inspector G Vijay Bhaskar Reddy said.
"As they had work visas, the women were supposed to get immigration clearance... But they tried to pass through by producing visit visas which is not permissible. We are questioning them," he told PTI.
As per the rules, people travelling to a few countries, including those in the gulf, for employment purposes need to obtain immigration check stamp on their passport, the official said.
The procedure is aimed to check exploitation of people by fraudsters regarding employment, he added.
The women tried to get through the immigration gate by showing visit visas despite having work visas, RGIA Police Inspector G Vijay Bhaskar Reddy said.
"As they had work visas, the women were supposed to get immigration clearance... But they tried to pass through by producing visit visas which is not permissible. We are questioning them," he told PTI.
As per the rules, people travelling to a few countries, including those in the gulf, for employment purposes need to obtain immigration check stamp on their passport, the official said.
The procedure is aimed to check exploitation of people by fraudsters regarding employment, he added.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Mediation For Ayodhya Dispute: How Does it Work?
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Ethiopian Airlines Crash: What We Know So Far
-
Saturday 09 March , 2019
War Of Words: Rahul Gandhi Asks PM To Tell Nation Who Released Masood Azhar From Jail
-
Friday 08 March , 2019
Watch: Nirav Modi’s Bungalow Demolished Using Dynamite Sticks, ED To Take Jacuzzi And Chandelier
-
Friday 08 March , 2019
Women's Day: Zoya, Alankrita And Nitya Say "Be Unapologetically Yourself"
Mediation For Ayodhya Dispute: How Does it Work?
Monday 11 March , 2019 Ethiopian Airlines Crash: What We Know So Far
Saturday 09 March , 2019 War Of Words: Rahul Gandhi Asks PM To Tell Nation Who Released Masood Azhar From Jail
Friday 08 March , 2019 Watch: Nirav Modi’s Bungalow Demolished Using Dynamite Sticks, ED To Take Jacuzzi And Chandelier
Friday 08 March , 2019 Women's Day: Zoya, Alankrita And Nitya Say "Be Unapologetically Yourself"
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Priyanka Chopra's Black Zimmermann Jumpsuit Will Burn a Hole in Your Pocket
- So Happy For You Sister: Wonder Woman Star Gal Gadot Congratulates Brie Larson for Captain Marvel
- Jio Effect: Airtel Introduces New Rs 398 Prepaid Plan With More Data And Free Calls
- As Soon As Kalank Teaser Dropped, Hilarious Memes Took Over the Internet
- They May Get Married in Future: Jackie Shroff Addresses Tiger-Disha's Romance Rumours
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results