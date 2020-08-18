20 Workers at UP Assembly Test Positive for Covid-19 Ahead of Monsoon Session, Team Begins Testing MLAs

Ahead of the Monsoon session, 20 workers at the Uttar Pradesh Assembly tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Monday. Now, the Covid-19 team is testing MLAs for the infection.

I have conducted a meeting with leaders of all parties on the precaution required to protect from viral infection and on August 19 another meeting will be held with all party leaders, including Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, said Assembly Speaker Hriday Narayan Dixit.

“This session will be different in many ways. During this time, social distancing will be taken care of and the necessary arrangements are being made for it. Every member will sit leaving one seat, some will be seated in the lobby while some will be sitting in the spectator gallery,” Dixit added.

Every member will undergo thermal screening before entering the house and is expected to wear a protective mask, he added. Responding to queries on the usage of air conditioners in the house, Dixit said that it will be done only according to the standards set by the central government.

The Speaker appealed to the leaders of all the parties to cooperate in such difficult times and all the parties should work with the spirit of mutual cooperation and coordination- following the protocol related to coronavirus infection.

Monsoon session of the Uttar Pradesh Legislature will last for three days.