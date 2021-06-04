20-year-old Allegedly Ends Life Due to Unemployment, Asks Family to Donate His Organs in Suicide Note

New Delhi: A 20-year-old man allegedly ended his life by hanging himself from the ceiling of his house in Lal Bagh area in northwest Delhi on Thursday afternoon. Police have recovered a suicide note which the man is believed to have left behind. The note states unemployment as the reason for his alleged suicide. The man has also asked his family to donate his organs, police said.

The incident was reported around 3.15 pm when the police got a call reporting that a man has died after hanging himself from the ceiling. A police team that rushed to the spot, took the man to a hospital, where the doctors pronounced him dead.

Deputy commissioner of police (northwest) Usha Rangnani said the body has been preserved at Babu Jagjeevan Ram Memorial hospital for a post-mortem examination.

A police officer said that preliminary probe has revealed that the man was unemployed for past few months and was under depression due to joblessness. “Questioning of his family members has unveiled that he had been upset over not being able to get a job. His father had passed away a few years ago and he lived with his mother in Azadpur’s Lal Bagh area," the officer said.

Police have also recovered a suicide note in which the man has not held anyone else responsible for his act. “The note also mentions that his body parts like eyes, kidneys be donated to someone needy," the officer added.

The DCP said initial probe has not suggested any foul play in his death. “We are looking at all possible angles," she said.

