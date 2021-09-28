20-year-old Boy Dies After Falling into 22-foot Deep Construction Pit in Jaisalmer

A 20-year-old boy drowned after falling into a pit in Rajasthan’s Jaisalmer. The pit was dug as part of the construction work for an overbridge road. The youth’s body was recovered by divers on Tuesday morning. The deceased has been identified as Himanshu, a resident of a Transport Colony in Jaisalmer.

According to police, Himanshu was returning home when he fell into the 22 feet deep pit constructed by an overbridge construction company Bharat Mala. It is yet unknown how the boy fell into the pit. “His body was fished out from the pit by deep divers deployed by the Jaisalmer Municipal Corporation on Tuesday morning,” said a police officer stationed at the Jaisalmer district police headquarters.

“We are investigating the case from all angles to learn if he accidentally fell into the pit or he was pushed,” added the officer.

The officer further said that all the CCTV cameras installed at the construction site were out of order and therefore they couldn’t figure out how the boy fell into the pit.

Himanshu’s father said that around 8 in the evening, his son called him and requested to pick him up from the Transport Colony Square. When I reached there, I could not spot him anywhere. I called him several times but his phone was also switched off. I searched for him in nearby areas but could not find him.”

Himanshu’s father further said that he informed his family members about the son being untraceable. He, along with his family members, relatives and neighbours started looking for Himanshu. After hunting for a few hours, one of the relatives suspected that Himanshu might have fallen into the pit.

Ward leader of the area was contacted by Himanshu’s relatives. “The municipal corporation engaged divers to find my son. His body was fished out today morning,” said the father.

The Jaisalmer Municipal Corporation and the local police in their probe have found that the contractor engaged by the construction company was violating basic guidelines due to which the boy fell into the pit.

