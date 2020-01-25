- Municipal Corporations 9/10
- TRS 8
- INC 0
- BJP 1
- AIMIM 0
- OTH 0
- MUNICIPALITIES 114/120
- TRS 96
- INC 9
- BJP 3
- AIMIM 2
- OTH 4
20-year-old Chhattisgarh Man, Learning to Drive, Runs over Mother; Father Remains Critical
Suraj, who does not know to drive properly, started the Mahindra Marshal vehicle but then pressed the accelerator instead of the brakes and failed to control the vehicle from that point.
Representative image.
Korba: In a tragic incident, a 20-year-old man rammed his MUV into his mother and father while learning to drive, leaving the woman dead and the man critically injured, police in Chhattisgarh's Janjgir-Champa said on Saturday.
The incident took place on Friday in Rahaud village under Seorinarayan police station limits, some 75 kilometres from here, an official said, and identified the accused as Suraj Singh.
"Gyan Singh (55) and his wife Moti Bai (45) hail from Rajasthan and sell traditional herbs moving from village to village. On Friday, they set up shop near their parked multi utility vehicle and were displaying their wares when the mishap took place," he said.
Suraj, who does not know to drive properly, started the Mahindra Marshal vehicle but then pressed the accelerator instead of the brakes and failed to control the vehicle from that point, the official said.
"He ran over Gyan Singh and Moti Bai. The two were rushed to hospital where the woman was declared dead on arrival while the man is critical and has been shifted for
better treatment to a facility in Bilaspur," he added.
Suraj has been charged under section 304A (causing death due to negligence) of the Indian Penal Code, he said.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Mayawati: Modern India’s Dalit Icon | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
Live TV
Recommended For You
- MG ZS EV Undercuts Hyundai Kona Electric SUV by Rs 2.83 Lakh in India
- Nancy Drew to Die on 90th Anniversary, but Hardy Boys Will Solve the Murder. Wait, What?
- Parineeti Chopra Relaxes on Her Maldives Holiday, See Pics
- Over 24,000 Undelivered Letters Found Stashed at Former Postman's House in Japan
- Trump Trolled for Sharing 'Ridiculous' Meme with Photoshopped Image of Obama Spying on Him