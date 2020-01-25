20-year-old Chhattisgarh Man, Learning to Drive, Runs over Mother; Father Remains Critical

Korba: In a tragic incident, a 20-year-old man rammed his MUV into his mother and father while learning to drive, leaving the woman dead and the man critically injured, police in Chhattisgarh's Janjgir-Champa said on Saturday.

The incident took place on Friday in Rahaud village under Seorinarayan police station limits, some 75 kilometres from here, an official said, and identified the accused as Suraj Singh.

"Gyan Singh (55) and his wife Moti Bai (45) hail from Rajasthan and sell traditional herbs moving from village to village. On Friday, they set up shop near their parked multi utility vehicle and were displaying their wares when the mishap took place," he said.

Suraj, who does not know to drive properly, started the Mahindra Marshal vehicle but then pressed the accelerator instead of the brakes and failed to control the vehicle from that point, the official said.

"He ran over Gyan Singh and Moti Bai. The two were rushed to hospital where the woman was declared dead on arrival while the man is critical and has been shifted for

better treatment to a facility in Bilaspur," he added.

Suraj has been charged under section 304A (causing death due to negligence) of the Indian Penal Code, he said.

