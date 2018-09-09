GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

20-year-old Dalit Boy Beaten to Death in UP

The youth went missing on Friday and his body was found in a field a day after

PTI

Updated:September 9, 2018, 9:40 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
20-year-old Dalit Boy Beaten to Death in UP
Representative image (News18 Creatives)
Loading...
Muzaffarnagar: A 20-year-old Dalit boy was beaten to death by unidentified persons at Budhana town here, police said on Sunday.

The youth went missing on Friday and his body was found in a field a day after, Station House Officer (SHO)Perbhaker Kentura said.

He said a case was registered against unidentified persons based on a complaint by the youth's father Ram Kishan.

The deceased, identified as Kapil, had injuries to his head, the SHO said, adding that the body was handover after post mortem.

The youth's family members staged a protest on Saturday and demanded the immediate arrest of the perpetrators, police said.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

International Literacy Day: Gul Panag On India's Literacy Rate

International Literacy Day: Gul Panag On India's Literacy Rate

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...