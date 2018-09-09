English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
20-year-old Dalit Boy Beaten to Death in UP
The youth went missing on Friday and his body was found in a field a day after
Representative image (News18 Creatives)
Muzaffarnagar: A 20-year-old Dalit boy was beaten to death by unidentified persons at Budhana town here, police said on Sunday.
The youth went missing on Friday and his body was found in a field a day after, Station House Officer (SHO)Perbhaker Kentura said.
He said a case was registered against unidentified persons based on a complaint by the youth's father Ram Kishan.
The deceased, identified as Kapil, had injuries to his head, the SHO said, adding that the body was handover after post mortem.
The youth's family members staged a protest on Saturday and demanded the immediate arrest of the perpetrators, police said.
