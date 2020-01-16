Take the pledge to vote

20 Year-old Girl Collapses, Dies After Completing 2.4km Run During Physical Efficiency Test in UP

The young girl has been identified as Anshika Singh, who dreamt of working in the police. She had just completed a 2.4 km run when she collapsed and was declared brought dead at the hospital.

IANS

Updated:January 16, 2020, 10:36 AM IST
20 Year-old Girl Collapses, Dies After Completing 2.4km Run During Physical Efficiency Test in UP
Bareilly: In a tragic incident, a 20-year-old girl fainted and died during a physical efficiency test (PET) for Uttar Pradesh armed police's Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) entrance exam held at Bareilly's Nakatiya on Wednesday. She had just completed a 2,400 metre run when she collapsed and was declared brought dead at the hospital.

The young girl, who dreamt of working in the police, has been identified as Anshika Singh, daughter of a farmer from Fazalpur village in Baghpat district. PAC commandant Vikas Kumar Vaidhya said that Anshika had qualified for PET but collapsed immediately after she completed the run.

In PET, female aspirants need to complete 2.4 km run in 14 minutes while male aspirants require to complete 4.8 km in 25 minutes.

Anshika had arrived for the entrance test with her father Ramveer Singh who was waiting outside the PAC ground. Anshika was healthy and physically fit and she had easily completed the race, but suddenly fell down on the ground. She was taken to the hospital but had died by then. Her body has been sent for autopsy. Anshika is survived by two younger brothers who study in school. She was preparing for the entrance exam for past two years.

Another girl fell unconscious in the middle of the strenuous running discipline and was rushed to a hospital. Shalini Singh, 21, fainted moments before completing the race. Her condition is stable.

A total of 272 aspirants took part in the run on Wednesday.

