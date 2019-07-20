Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

20-year-old Maharashtra Man Hangs Self as Part of Online Game 'Task'

Before hanging himself on Wednesday evening, the man wrote a note in Marathi and English which said 'the black panther which was in the cage is free now and he is no longer in any kind of restrictions.

PTI

Updated:July 20, 2019, 7:36 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
20-year-old Maharashtra Man Hangs Self as Part of Online Game 'Task'
Representative image.
Loading...

Pune: A 20-year-old man allegedly hanged himself in Pune in Maharashtra while trying to complete a task in a Blue Whale-like online game, police said Friday.

An official identified the youngster as commerce student Diwakar Mali of Lonikhand area of the city.

"Before hanging himself on Wednesday evening, he left a note which said 'the black panther which was in the cage is free now and he is no longer in any kind of restrictions. The End'," the official informed.

The official said the message was possibly alluding to his task in the online game, with Mali referring to himself as "black panther".

The handwritten note, in Marathi and English, has a drawing of a black panther along with a line which read "sun will shine again", the official added.

"According to family members and neighbours, Mali was addicted to a Blue Whale-like online game. It is suspected he ended his life while completing some kind of task," said the Lonikand police station official.

Mali's mother, confirming his mobile phone addiction, said, "I appeal to all parents to put restrictions on their children's phone usage. I lost my son but parents should pay attention to their children," she said.

The 'Blue Whale Challenge' is an online game in which players are asked to complete tasks in a set time frame, several of which include self-harm and even suicide.

The World Health Organisation's International Classification of Diseases has termed 'gaming disorder' as a pattern of gaming behavior (digital-gaming or video-gaming)

characterised by impaired control and increasing priority given to gaming over other activities.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram