English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
20-year-old Man Arrested for Sodomising 13-year-old Boy in UP's Muzaffarnagar
The boy was playing outside his house on Saturday when the incident took place, the police said. The boy has been sent for medical examination, they added.
Representative image.
Muzaffarnagar: A 20-year-old man was arrested for allegedly sodomising a 13-year-old boy in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district, police said on Sunday.
The accused has been identified as Harsh Kumar, they said.
The boy was playing outside his house on Saturday when the incident took place, the police said.
According to a complaint lodged by the minor's family, Kumar fled when the boy started crying, they said.
The boy has been sent for medical examination, they said.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Next Story Next Story
-
Tuesday 25 February , 2020 Can Coronavirus Threaten China’s Position As An Economic Superpower? | Crux +
-
Wednesday 26 February , 2020 What Did Donald Trump's Visit Achieve For India & USA? | Crux+
-
Wednesday 26 February , 2020 Scientists Discover First Ever Lifeform That Doesn't Need Oxygen To Survive
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kerala Partners With Qkopy For Android App To Help us Track Coronavirus Updates
- Bigg Boss 13's Paras Chhabra, Mahira Sharma and Arti Singh Reunite Over Dinner, See Fun-filled Pics
- Smartphones May Get Expensive from April 1 as Govt Hikes GST Rate to 18% from 12%
- AustraliaVsNewZealand: Teams Awkwardly Shrugs Off Post-Match Handshake over Coronavirus Fears
- Coronavirus Outbreak | Why Covid-19 Is A Disease Of Pandemic Proportions?