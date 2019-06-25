20-year-old Man Held for Allegedly Murdering Another Person Who Wanted to Marry His Wife

New Delhi: The Delhi police have arrested a 20-year-old man for allegedly murdering another person, who wanted to marry his wife in west Delhi's Prem Nagar area, officials said Tuesday.

The accused identified as Gulkesh (20), is a resident of Prem Nagar.

The accused himself called the police after killing the victim to mislead the investigation, they said.

According to a senior police officer, they received information on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday that a body was lying on the railway track near Prem Nagar Phatak in Rama Road.

The police rushed to the spot where they met Gulkesh. The accused cooked up a false story that someone has killed the man, identified as Dalbir, a resident of Inderlok and thrown his body on the track, police said.

The accused told the police that he knew Dalbir.

Police found one leg of the deceased on the spot where Gulkesh was standing while the remaining body was found about an kilometer ahead on the railway track.

During the investigation, when police questioned Gulkesh regarding the blood stains found on his clothes. He could not give satisfactory answers to the queries, police said.

"Gulkesh later broke down and accepted his crime. He disclosed that he had an illicit relation with Dalbir's wife Pooja (name changed) and wanted to marry her," Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Monika Bhardwaj said.

Pooja, although, liked him but did not want to marry him. In order to get married to Pooja, he hatched a conspiracy to eliminate Dalbir, police said.

Gulkesh said he called Dalbir on Monday evening and asked him to go towards the railway track. When they were walking near the track, Gulkesh attacked Dalbir with a brick and knocked him unconscious, Bhardwaj said.

Gulkesh then threw him on the track and called the police. He also informed Pooja about the incident, they added. ​