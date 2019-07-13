20-year-old Man Stabbed to Death for Intervening in Couple's Fight in South Delhi
The deceased, who used to work at a tea shop in the area and as a part-time guard, was brought dead to the hospital with multiple stab wounds on his chest, police said.
New Delhi: A 20-year-old man was stabbed to death early Saturday morning in south Delhi's Zamrudpur area after he intervened in a couple's fight in his neighbourhood, police said.
The accused, Jitin Bora (30), a resident of Assam who worked as housekeeping staff in a nearby area, fled from the spot but was later arrested from his friend's house in the same locality, they said.
"Police received information on the intervening night of Friday-Saturday that a person was bleeding and lying unconscious in Zamurdpur," Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Vijay Kumar said.
The victim, Sanjeev Pandey, was rushed to AIIMS Trauma Centre where he was declared brought dead. Pandey had multiple stab wounds on his chest, the police said.
The deceased used to work at a tea shop in the area and as a part-time guard. He shared single room accommodation with his cousin, Ajit, they said.
Bora, along with his wife Rukmani Devi, who works as domestic help in the nearby Greater Kailash area, and nine-year-old son, lives in a house adjacent to Pandey's, they added.
According to Ajit, around 2 am on Saturday, a scuffle broke out between Bora and his wife over some issue. When Pandey intervened, Bora stabbed him and fled from the spot, the police said.
"A case has been registered under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code and the accused has been arrested," they said, adding that further investigation is underway.
