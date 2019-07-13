Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

20-year-old Man Stabbed to Death for Intervening in Couple's Fight in South Delhi

The deceased, who used to work at a tea shop in the area and as a part-time guard, was brought dead to the hospital with multiple stab wounds on his chest, police said.

PTI

Updated:July 13, 2019, 10:36 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
20-year-old Man Stabbed to Death for Intervening in Couple's Fight in South Delhi
Image for representation only.
Loading...

New Delhi: A 20-year-old man was stabbed to death early Saturday morning in south Delhi's Zamrudpur area after he intervened in a couple's fight in his neighbourhood, police said.

The accused, Jitin Bora (30), a resident of Assam who worked as housekeeping staff in a nearby area, fled from the spot but was later arrested from his friend's house in the same locality, they said.

"Police received information on the intervening night of Friday-Saturday that a person was bleeding and lying unconscious in Zamurdpur," Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Vijay Kumar said.

The victim, Sanjeev Pandey, was rushed to AIIMS Trauma Centre where he was declared brought dead. Pandey had multiple stab wounds on his chest, the police said.

The deceased used to work at a tea shop in the area and as a part-time guard. He shared single room accommodation with his cousin, Ajit, they said.

Bora, along with his wife Rukmani Devi, who works as domestic help in the nearby Greater Kailash area, and nine-year-old son, lives in a house adjacent to Pandey's, they added.

According to Ajit, around 2 am on Saturday, a scuffle broke out between Bora and his wife over some issue. When Pandey intervened, Bora stabbed him and fled from the spot, the police said.

"A case has been registered under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code and the accused has been arrested," they said, adding that further investigation is underway.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram