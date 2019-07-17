Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

20-Year-Old Noida Man Splurges Rs 5,000 Partying, Fakes Own Abduction to Avoid Facing Family

Rizwan, who faked his own abduction, sent text messages to his father saying that kidnappers robbed him of his scooter and Rs 5,000 and were taking him to a forest to kill him.

PTI

Updated:July 17, 2019, 3:17 PM IST
Representative image.
Noida: A 20-year-old man has been arrested here for allegedly concocting a story about his own abduction and misleading police with false information, officials said on Wednesday.

Rizwan did this because he had spent Rs 5,000 in partying with friends and was scared to face his family, the officials said. Sector 45 resident Mohd Shamsuddin had approached the Sector 39 police station Tuesday afternoon with a complaint that he was getting messages from Rizwan's phone that his son has been abducted, an official said.

"The messages read that Rizwan has been abducted by four men who had come in an SUV. They have lifted his scooter and robbed him off Rs 5,000 and were taking him to jungles near Dadri to kill him," a police official said.

Investigation was taken up immediately and Rizwan's phone number was tracked but his location was traced to Surajpur in Greater Noida, contrary to what was claimed in the messages, the official said. A police team reached the traced location of the phone number and found Rizwan alright near the Surajpur police station, he added.

"When questioned, Riwzan admitted that he had splurged Rs 5,000 in partying with friends and was scared to face his family and that is why he concocted the abduction and robbery story," the policeman said.

Rizwan had parked his scooter at Botanical Garden parking and was himself texting his father while in Surajpur. The scooter's key and a parking receipt has been found from him, the official said.

Rizwan has been arrested under CrPC section 151 and remanded in judicial custody, he added.

