20-Year-Old Nurse ‘Ends Life’ By Injecting Poison In Maharashtra

A 20-year-old nurse, working at a private hospital in Sangli district of Maharashtra, died by suicide after injecting poison on Tuesday. The reasons behind the death are yet to be ascertained. The Sangli Police believes that the girl killed herself due to a dispute with her boyfriend.

The deceased has been identified as Amrapali Satish Kamble. The nurse injected herself with a poisonous liquid at her residence in Ramamamta Ambedkar Colony under Miraj police station jurisdiction.

“The kind of poisonous liquid used by the nurse to kill herself will only be clear after the postmortem,” said a police officer stationed at Miraj police station.

According to police, the girl was in a relationship with a boy. “We suspect a dispute between the two led to the incident,” said a police officer.

However, the family members of the deceased told the police that they knew about the relationship and had agreed for their marriage. Police have recovered a suicide note from the nurse’s room. But the police did not reveal the details of the suicide note to the media.

Family members talking to the media said, “We are not able to understand what drove our daughter to kill herself. She did not even seem distressed or worried about anything. She was to get married to the boy she loved and we had begun the preparations for her marriage ceremony.”

On enquiring about the suicide note police said, “We are investigating the case in all possible angles to find the reason that led the nurse to take the extreme step."

According to National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) every seventh suicide committed in country in 2020 took place in Maharashtra. Compared to the previous year, the state has witnesses 5 percent increase in suicide deaths. Disputes or failure in love affairs drove 4,919 people to kill themselves in the state.

