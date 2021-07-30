20-year-old Overcomes Low Vision to Top CBSE Class 12, Cracks IIM Test, Eyes RBI Job

Keerthi Sundaramoorthi, a 20-year-old from Vellore in Tamil Nadu, has got 97.4% marks in her CBSE class 12 board examinations. She is among the top 5.37% of students from across the country to have attained a 95+ per cent score in the exams. For Keerthi, the achievements do not just end here: she has fought impaired vision and eye-related complications. After completing class 10, she had to take two years off to undergo medical treatment for her sight.

While many students were struggling to keep up during online classes amid the Covid pandemic, Keerthi not only prepared for her board exams but has also cracked IPMAT entrance exam for class 12 students to get admission in a five-year integrated course at IIM Indore.

She is still keeping her options open and says she would apply for the University of Delhi’s BCom (H) in Economics as well. Speaking to News18.com, Keerthi said she would like to study and work towards improving the economic condition of the country.

“During the pandemic, the nation had to face hardships. The economy of the country is down. I want to crack the UPSC civil services and work with either the finance ministry or with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and devise policies to improve the condition of the country," said the 20-year-old.

A native of Vellore, she has moved to Gurugram and was studying at Amity School, sector 43 in Gurugram. After a sabbatical of two years, Keerthi got to study only for one year in offline mode. She said despite initial hiccups, online learning was quite helpful.

“It was easier to study in online mode compared to physical classes for me as I could zoom in easily and take notes. It’s harder for me to copy from blackboards. Recorded lessons also helped me to access notes at any time," she said.

Keerthi, however, said she missed the non-academic peer learning during the online classes. “I missed the farewell, the get-together with friends while studying from home. I wish to join a physical college and make the best of networking," she said.

Keerthi has an elder sister who is a financial banker. Her mother is an IT professional and her father works in Coca-Cola.

Keerthi’s batch had to stay in class 12 for more than a year as the exams were deferred before being cancelled. She said that the batch had practised MCQ-based papers, offline exams scanned and sent to the school, online exams using different apps and patterns, as it was expected that the board exams would be held. However, the tests were cancelled and students were scored based on their class 10, 11 finals and class 12 internal exams.

