20-Year-Old Pregnant Woman Dies of Covid-19 in Nashik, District Toll Rises to 13

The woman, a resident of Bajrangwadi area of the city, was admitted in serious condition in the District Civil Hospital here on May 2, according to an official release.

PTI

Updated:May 5, 2020, 5:44 PM IST
20-Year-Old Pregnant Woman Dies of Covid-19 in Nashik, District Toll Rises to 13
Healthcare workers enter a resedential area to conduct swab tests in Mumbai. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

A 20-year-old pregnant woman died due to COVID-19 here, taking the toll in Nashik district of Maharashtra to 13, while four more persons tested positive for the infection on Tuesday, officials said.

The woman, a resident of Bajrangwadi area of the city, was admitted in serious condition in the District Civil Hospital here on May 2, according to an official release.

She died at the hospital after two hours, it said.

Her swab report was received on Tuesday and it was found to be positive for the novel coronavirus, the release said.

This was the first COVID-19 fatality reported from Nashik city, while the district's toll increased to 13, it said.

Besides, four more persons - one each from Satana, Sinnar, Yeola and Malegaon towns - tested positive for coronavirus in the district on Tuesday, the release said.

Seven people from Dabhadi (Malegaon rural) were found to be infected with the disease on Monday night.

With these latest reports, the number of coronavirus cases in the district has gone up to 383, the release said.

As many as 332 of these cases have been reported from Malegaon alone, it added.

The number of people who have recovered from the disease and discharged from hospitals stood at 25, the release added.

