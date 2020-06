A socialite-cum-beautician has been found dead in a bed box at her salon in Sonipat district of Haryana.

Her neck bore strangulation marks, police said.

The woman has been identified as 20-year-old Shivani. Her body was found by her business partner Neeraj on Sunday.

She was running a beauty salon with her sister and her business associate at TDI City in Kundli in Sonipat.