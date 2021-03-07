20-year-old Stabs Father and Grandfather to Death, Then Jumps Off Mumbai Flat

A 20-year-old man allegedly stabbed his father and grandfather to death and then jumped off the sixth floor of his apartment building in Mumbai’s Mulund on Saturday.

The police said that the youth, identified as Shardul Mangle, was mentally disturbed and under medical treatment. He fatally wounded his 55-year-old father and 85-year-old grandfather and then ended his life by jumping off his sixth-floor flat in Vasant Oskar building on L B S Marg Mulund West.

According to a report in Times of India, the family’s domestic help, Kamble, asked Shardul to attend his online lectures and then went to prepare coffee in kitchen. “This might have triggered Shardul who took out a kitchen knife and slit his father’s throat. Milind managed to run out of the house but Shardul caught him and stabbed his bacmultiple times and then went inside and stabbed his bedridden grandfather,” TOI quoted a Mulund police officer as saying.

Kamble, who locked himself inside a bathroom, had a narrow escape. Later, Shardul jumped off the balcony and was found dead with multiple injuries. Police suspect that the sudden fit of rage could be due to Shardul reducing his dosage.

Shardul’s parents were separated and he lived with his father, a motivational speaker, and his grandfather, who was bedridden. His mother and sister live in Ghatkopar.