20-year-old UP Girl Studying in US Dies in Road Accident in Bulandshahr After Alleged Harassment

A 20-year-old woman from Greater Noida's Dadri, who was pursuing her higher studies in the United States, died after her two-wheeler met with an accident in Bulandshahr district of Uttar Pradesh. The family members of the girl have alleged that the accident took place because two bike-borne boys were harassing her and chasing after her.

Twenty-year-old Sudhiksha Bhati had topped in her intermediate exams and was studying at Babson College in the US. She had come home for holidays and was to return to the US on August 20.

Bhati was going to a relative's house in Aurangabad with her uncle when her vehicle collided with another bike in Bulandshahr. She is believed to have died on the spot. Her family members have said that she was riding pillion when two bike-borne boys started harassing her and began performing stunts, which allegedly led to the accident.

Sudhiksha was a meritorious student and had bagged a scholarship to study abroad.

Speaking to media on the incident, SP City Bulandshahr, Atul Kumar Srivastava said, “The girl Sudhiksha was going to a relative's place with her uncle on a bike when she met with an accident and died on the spot. The bike she was riding pillion, collided with a Bullet motorcycle. A case has been registered in this regard and hunt is on for the owner of the motorcycle that collided with the bike of Sudhiksha’s uncle.”

Satendra Bhati, the girl's uncle who was riding the bike, said, "...We had reached Bulandshahr when two boys on a Bullet bike started overtaking us several times and started performing stunts. Suddenly, he overtook us and applied the brakes, due to which our bike lost control and we met with an accident. My niece suffered head injuries and collapsed on the spot.”

Reacting sharply to the incident, Congress Spokesperson, Surendra Rajput said that this was a clear example of how "hooligans" had taken control of the state.

"...A topper student, was chased by eve-teasers and then she died in the accident, this proves that there is no law and order in the state. The police are being beaten up by criminals and BJP members, the government has failed in implementing law and order. The chief minister should take cognisance of the issue and must ensure strict action against the culprits," Rajput said.

The Samajwadi Party raised questions over the law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh and said that today, there is no fear of police in the criminals. Speaking to the media, party spokesperson Anurag Bhadauria said, "The UP government has failed and is only busy in doing politics of religion and caste. The government was making tall claims about law and order in the state but all those claims have fallen face-first today. There is no fear of police in the criminals today all because of the failed governance by the state government."

Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati also launched an attack on the Yogi Adityanath-led Bharatiya Janata Party government in the state over the issue and demanded strict action against the culprits. “The promising student Sudiksha Bhati, who was going on a bike with her uncle in Bulandshahr, lost her life due to the eve-teasers, which is extremely sad and condemnable. How will daughters progress? UP government should take strict legal action against the culprits immediately, this is a strong demand of BSP,” the BSP chief tweeted.