20-year-old Woman Dies, Another Critically Injured After Fire Breaks Out in Mumbai Flat
The flat is located on the sixth floor of the Sea Spring building, an official said.
Representative image.
Mumbai: A 20-year-old woman was killed and another one was critically injured in a fire that broke out at a flat in a residential building in Bandra here on Thursday morning, a civic official said.
The flat is located on the sixth floor of the Sea Spring building, the official said.
The blaze, which broke out at 7.30 am, has been doused now, he said.
The building is located opposite Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's bungalow, the official said.
