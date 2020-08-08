20-year-old Woman Employee of Private Company Hangs Self in UP's Noida

The body of a 20-year-old woman working with a private company was found at her rented accommodation here on Saturday in a suspected suicide case, police said.

The incident was reported to the police at around 6 pm from a paying guest facility in sector 12, under Sector 24 Police Station area, officials said.

"The girl's body was found hanging from the ceiling fan of her room through a 'chunni'. She hailed from West Bengal and worked for a private company in Noida," an official from the local police station said. "It appears to be a case of suicide. There was no suicide note found from the spot and the reasons behind the extreme step are yet to be ascertained," the official added. The body has been sent for post mortem and legal proceedings are underway, the police said.