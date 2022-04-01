20-year-old Woman Pilot from Gujarat Selected to Fly Commercial Planes in US

Dhwani Jitubhai Patel, a 20-year-old girl from Dhakadi village in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad, has got the licence of a commercial pilot and is all set to fly a plane in the US.

After completing her 12th grade, she flew to the US to get training to become a commercial pilot. One needs to complete 250 hours of training in 1 to 3 years. But Dhwani completed her training to obtain a commercial licence of a pilot in just one year. She has been selected for a commercial flight in the US. By becoming the youngest pilot, Dhwani has earned laurels for Gujarat and the whole country, her father said.

Speaking to News18 Gujarati, Dhwani Patel said, “when I was very small, I had seen the video of a woman pilot in the news. Since then, I started dreaming of becoming a pilot. After completing my 12th grade in science, I flew to the US to attend a flying course to become a commercial pilot”.

Dhwani said that in her training program, there was no Gujarati or any Indian woman to give her training. But she wanted to realise her dream of becoming a commercial pilot. Dhwani said that if any woman wants to become a pilot, she is willing to help her.

The 20-year-old had lost her mother when she was still a child. Her father Jitubhai Patel brought up both of his daughters and helped them realise their dreams.

“It is a matter of great pride that my daughter has become a commercial pilot at the age of twenty after she completed her training. Now she has got a job as a pilot in a commercial flight,” Jitubhai said.

