20-year-old Woman Raped at Pistol-point by Neighbour in Muzaffarnagar
Charthawal police station SHO Sube Singh said a case has been registered based on a complaint filed by the woman's father and the accused arrested.
A 20-year-old woman was allegedly raped by a neighbour at pistol-point when she was alone in her house in Muzaffarnagar district, police said on Thursday.
The woman has been sent for medical examination.
According to a complaint filed by the woman's father, the accused entered into their house on Wednesday when her daughter was alone and raped her at pistol-point.
