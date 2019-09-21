Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

20 Years After Graham Staines and His Sons' Murder, CBI Nabs Another Accused in Odisha

Staines and his wife Gladys worked in Mayurbhanj Evangelical Missionary organization at Baripada caring for leprosy patients.

PTI

Updated:September 21, 2019, 8:46 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
20 Years After Graham Staines and His Sons' Murder, CBI Nabs Another Accused in Odisha
Representative image.
Loading...

Baripada (Odisha): Two decades after the ghastly killing of Australian missionary Graham Stuart Staines and his two minor sons in Odisha's Keonjhar district, CBI has arrested one of the accused persons in the triple murder case.

The CBI sleuths arrested Budhadeb Naik (45), a close associate of Dara Singh who was convicted in the case, from his house at Nischitapur village under Thakurmunda police station in Mayurbhanj district, the sub-divisional police officer of Karanjia, Narayan Chandra Nayak said.

Naik was allegedly among those who had set fire to the station wagon in which Australian Missionary Graham Stuart Staines and his two minor sons - Philip (10) and Timothy (7), were sleeping in front of a church at Manoharpur village in Keonjhar on the night of January 22, 1999.

The three were burnt to death in the incident, which rocked the country.

Naik was absconding since the incident and the CBI, acting on a tip off raided his house and apprehended him, the SDPO said.

Dara Singh, the main accused in the triple murder, was convicted and sentenced to death by the CBI court in 2003. The Orissa High Court commuted the death sentence to life imprisonment in 2005, which was upheld by the Supreme Court in 2011.

Mehendra Hembram, another accomplice of Dara Singh, is also serving life imprisonment in the case, while 11 other accused were acquitted by the High Court due to lack of evidence.

Staines and his wife Gladys worked in Mayurbhanj Evangelical Missionary organization at Baripada caring for leprosy patients.

Gladys Staines, who was awarded the Padmashree in 2005, had said that she had forgiven the killers of her husband and sons and that she holds no bitterness against them.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram