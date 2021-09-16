20 Years Since Vajpayee Gave NE Its First STPI, Modi Govt Inaugurates One in Nagaland

As part of a larger push by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take IT to the far-flung Northeast, the first software technology park of India in 20 years will be inaugurated on Friday in Nagaland.

The minister of state for information and technology and skill development, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, will be present in Kohima for the same.

“PM Narendra Modi has had a clear determined vision to deliver benefits of the technology sector to the youth of Northeast. The strategy has had two legs - A network of NIELIT institutes in every NE State to train the skilled youth and a network of STPIs to encourage and boost entrepreneurship. The Kohima STPI launch is a big step in direction of creating more tech business opportunities for young Nagas,” he said.

Interestingly, the first STPI in the Northeast Was launched in Assam in 2001 under the then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. It is also interesting that the present IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, who was then working in the Vajpayee’s office, was sent to Nagaland to see the prospect of such a park in the northeastern State.

The Centre would promote Nagaland as a big IT Hub in the coming times and help in promoting IT-related start-ups in the region. This has a huge potential to become a job boosting sector helping in providing opportunities to the youth who otherwise walk across the entire country due to the lack of opportunities in their State or region.

Spread over 18,000 square feet, the state-of-the-art office will be a huge boost to PM Modi’s northeast vision.

“The post-Covid19 world of tech will see more n more Work From Home models in tech companies. I call it the virtualisation of IT parks. Maybe virtual IT parks can come up in the North Eastern States," Chandrashekar told CNN News 18.

The STPI is a science and technology organisation established in 1991 by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology. Since its inception, the STPI has developed over 60 centres across India.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here