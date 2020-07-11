20-yr-old Bihar Man, Wife Found Dead at Rented Home in Noida, Infant's Cries Led to Discovery

A couple was found dead at their rented accommodation after cries of an infant were heard by locals from the residence here on Saturday, police said.

The 20-year-old man and the 22-year-old woman hailed from Bihar and were not married. They had come to live in Hoshiyarpur village here last week only, the police said.

According to the police, it appeared to be a case of suicide.

The eight-month-old girl found at the spot is the daughter of the deceased woman and has been hospitalised as she was not looking fine, the police said.

Noida Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Ranvijay Singh said local officials from the Sector 49 police station had immediately reached the spot when alerted about the incident.

"They broke into the house to find the bodies hanging. The bodies had started decomposing and the room was filled with foul smell while the child was found there only. Prima facie it appears to be a case of suicide and probe is underway to find the reason for it," Singh said.

According to officials, the Noida Police has contacted their counterparts in Bihar.

The couple had left Bihar recently and were being searched by their families as well as the local police, the officials said.

The bodies have been sent for post mortem and further details were awaited, the police said.

In a separate suspected suicide case, the body of a man was found hanging at his home in Chhijarsi village of Noida, the police said.

The cause of the death is unclear and the body has been sent for post mortem. Further probe is underway, Phase 3 police station officials said.

(This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata).)