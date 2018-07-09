English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
200 bikers Take Out Rally for Blood Donation to Indian Army
Chandigarh: Every year when India celebrates July 26 as Kargil Day to commemorate the victory, Vivek Mehra tries to do his bit for the struggle of army soldiers. For the last two years, Vivek has been organising blood donation camps for Indian army.
As part of “Shaurya Campaign”, Vivek started this initiative through his NGO ‘I Am Still Human’. This year, over 165 units of blood were received at the camp on Sunday. It began with a bike rally taken out by 200 enthusiasts from Sukhna Lake in Chandigarh to Park Plaza, Zirakpur. The blood donated by 80 bikers was later given to a hospital.
The camp was attended by Lieutenant General K J Singh, who is also the ambassador of the Shaurya campaign. Chandigarh’s mayor Davesh Moudgil and Colonel Inderjit Kumar were the chief guests along with JD Ghai and young cricketer Jaskaran Sohi.
Vivek comes from a family whose three generations have been in the army. Even he wanted to join the army, but an unfortunate road accident meant he couldn’t pursue his dream.
“My hand was paralyzed and I was depressed for a couple of months. Later, I got this idea to start an NGO that would work for the society in another way,” says Vivek.
After the 2016 Uri attack, Vivek had collected one lakh letters from people to the army personnel which were then delivered to three Infantry Brigades, an initiative that Vivek says is close to his heart.
Vivek has also organised a fashion show for acid attack survivors at a time when he did not have a team. Currently, almost 150 interns are working with Vivek’s NGO and have successfully organised charity, shows, talk shows, etc.
