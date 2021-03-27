200 entries. 3 lucky winners.

With the pandemic making life difficult, we all had to make sudden changes in our lifestyles. Be it working from home, sanitizing our hands, disinfecting our homes, eating healthy food and adopting fitness regimes.Every step of our lives is now taken with utmost care.

Taking care of ourselves and our loved ones became essential and top priority; after all, only by taking care today will we be able to have a brighter, better, more colourful tomorrow.

Based on that very philosophy, Kansai Nerolac decided to spread some cheer and colour in the homes of those who took utmost care of themselves and their loved ones; through the Aaj Careful toh Kal Colourful Contest.

Nerolac asked people to share their stories, on the steps they took in order to ensure they are taking utmost care of themselves and their loved ones. The stories that would be picked as the lucky winners will get a room in their home painted by the Nerolac team! What they needed to do was send in their entry tagging News18 and Nerolac Paints, with the hashtag #ACKC.

The contest received an overwhelming 200 entries, and 3 lucky winners were chosen from across the country. Here’s how one of the winners, Mrs. Pooja Garg from Bengaluru got her colourful surprise, and how Nerolac gave her living room a makeover!

There’s more to come, as the Nerolac team visits the third winner of the ACKC contest. To see how it went at the first winner’s home, click here . And stay tuned for more!

This is Partnered Article.