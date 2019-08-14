Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

200 Families in Noida Housing Society Get Notice After Developer Fails to Pay off Rs 78 Crore Loan

The society had been mortgaged by the developer for the loan, and the bank had the rights to attach the property to recover the loan, the notice read.

News18.com

Updated:August 14, 2019, 11:32 AM IST
200 Families in Noida Housing Society Get Notice After Developer Fails to Pay off Rs 78 Crore Loan
Image for representation.
Noida: Over 200 families living in Noida's Gardenia Gateway housing society since 2015 were served bank notices to vacate their houses by August 20.

The notices were sent by the Union Bank of India on August 5, to the residents of the society which is located in sector 75 of Noida. The notice read that Gardenia India Ltd, the housing developer, had taken a loan of Rs 78.45 crore on December 31, 2015, and failed to make the repayment.

Gardenia Gateway had been mortgaged by the developer for the loan, and the bank had the rights to attach the property to recover the loan, the notice read.

