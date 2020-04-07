Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

200 from JJ Cluster Quarantined in Noida, DM Terms it 'Containment' Exercise

This is the first "cluster containment" exercise in Gautam Buddh Nagar, which has so far recorded 58 COVID-19 cases of which 10 have been cured.

PTI

Updated:April 7, 2020, 11:53 PM IST
200 from JJ Cluster Quarantined in Noida, DM Terms it 'Containment' Exercise
New Delhi: A policeman with a hand sanitiser in his gun belt manages proceedings as homeless people stand in a queue for food, during a nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, at Khari Baoli in Old Delhi, Sunday, April 5, 2020. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)(PTI05-04-2020_000165B)

Around 200 people from a JJ cluster in Noida were quarantined and put under observation as a precautionary measure on Tuesday, as surveillance teams went on contact tracing in areas which have previously reported positive coronavirus cases, officials said.

This is the first "cluster containment" exercise in Gautam Buddh Nagar, which has so far recorded 58 COVID-19 cases of which 10 have been cured and discharged from hospitals, the officials said.

District administration stressed that "no new case" of coronavirus has been found in Sector 8, where the JJ cluster is located.

"No new case has been found in Sector 8. Contact tracing and surveillance teams have traced the 'possible contacts' of JJ cluster where Covid19 positive patients were found a few days back," District Magistrate Suhas L Y said.

"Families are being only quarantined and only kept under observation, for their welfare and welfare of their surroundings," he said, urging rumours related to coronavirus should not be spread.

"This is only an exercise of 'cluster containment'," Suhas said in a statement late on Tuesday night. �

According to officials, 200 people have been shifted from the JJ cluster to a special facility set up at a private college in Greater Noida.

| Edited by: Shayne Dias
