200 from JJ Cluster Quarantined in Noida, DM Terms it 'Containment' Exercise
This is the first "cluster containment" exercise in Gautam Buddh Nagar, which has so far recorded 58 COVID-19 cases of which 10 have been cured.
New Delhi: A policeman with a hand sanitiser in his gun belt manages proceedings as homeless people stand in a queue for food, during a nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, at Khari Baoli in Old Delhi, Sunday, April 5, 2020. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)(PTI05-04-2020_000165B)
Around 200 people from a JJ cluster in Noida were quarantined and put under observation as a precautionary measure on Tuesday, as surveillance teams went on contact tracing in areas which have previously reported positive coronavirus cases, officials said.
This is the first "cluster containment" exercise in Gautam Buddh Nagar, which has so far recorded 58 COVID-19 cases of which 10 have been cured and discharged from hospitals, the officials said.
District administration stressed that "no new case" of coronavirus has been found in Sector 8, where the JJ cluster is located.
"No new case has been found in Sector 8. Contact tracing and surveillance teams have traced the 'possible contacts' of JJ cluster where Covid19 positive patients were found a few days back," District Magistrate Suhas L Y said.
"Families are being only quarantined and only kept under observation, for their welfare and welfare of their surroundings," he said, urging rumours related to coronavirus should not be spread.
"This is only an exercise of 'cluster containment'," Suhas said in a statement late on Tuesday night. �
According to officials, 200 people have been shifted from the JJ cluster to a special facility set up at a private college in Greater Noida.
Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives
The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.
Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube
Live TV
Recommended For You
- We Tried These 4 Mental Health Apps to Help Us Cope With Stress During Covid-19 Lockdown
- Arjun Kapoor to Go On a Virtual Date With Fan To Raise Money for Fight Against Coronavirus
- Purab Kohli Says He, Wife Lucy and Their Two Kids Were All Down with COVID-19 Symptoms in London
- UK Netizens Call on Nation to 'Clap for Boris' as PM Johnson Battles Coronavirus in ICU
- Uranus' Weird, Tilted Orbit May Have Been Caused by Collision with Icy Dwarf Planet