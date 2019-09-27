Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

200 Houses Inundated in Hyderabad After Heavy Rains Lead to Wall Collapse of Hussain Sagar Canal

PTI

Updated:September 27, 2019, 9:48 AM IST
A view of a flooded street at Himayat Nagar, after heavy downpour in Hyderabad. (PTI Photo)
Hyderabad: About 200 houses in Hyderabad's M S Maktha area were inundated in the wee hours of Friday after a protective wall of a canal connected to Hussain Sagar Lake partially collapsed due to heavy rains, official sources said.

The rains also led to waterlogging in the low-lying areas of the city, they said.

Gudimalkapur, Red Hills, Nampally, Sinagar Colony, Jubilee Hills, Karwan and Asif Nagar areas of the city received 10 to 14 cm of rainfall in the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, the sources said.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is carrying out operations to remove water which is knee-high in some areas, they said.

GHMC Commissioner D S Lokesh Kumar held a teleconference with senior officials of the civic body and asked them to take necessary measures to clear waterlogging and fallen trees, the sources said.

Mayor B Rammohan, accompanied by officials, visited several inundated areas. He ensured dispatch of disaster response teams to the affected areas.

According to the Meteorological Department, light to moderate rain or thundershowers are very likely to occur at many places in Telangana over the next four days.

