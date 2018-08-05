English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
200 Indian Pilgrims On Way Back From Kailash-Mansarovar Yatra Stranded in Nepal
The Indian embassy said due to bad weather, it was impossible to immediately airlift the pilgrims from Hilsa and Simikot to Nepalgunj.
Representative image. (Reuters)
Kathmandu: Around 200 Indians on their way back home after the Kailash-Mansarovar pilgrimage in Tibet are stranded in Nepal’s Humla district due to bad weather, the Indian Embassy said on Sunday.
There were around 150 people stranded in Simikot and 50 in Hilsa, near Nepal-Tibet border. Due to bad weather, it was impossible to immediately airlift the pilgrims from Hilsa and Simikot to Nepalgunj, a border city which is about a four-hour drive from Lucknow, it said.
“Indian Embassy is aware that about 200 pilgrims are stuck in Simikot due to bad weather & was in continuous touch with them and their family members,” a statement from the Indian Embassy here said.
“The embassy representatives are taking all necessary action for the pilgrims’ wellbeing,” it said, adding that the situation is under control and all stranded pilgrims would be evacuated as soon as the weather clears up.
Last month, over 1,500 Indian pilgrims were stranded in the area due to bad weather. They were airlifted to safety on the initiative of the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu.
Nepal is a popular destination for Indian pilgrims to visit Mansarovar due to the distance and comfort factor involved.
The representatives of Indian Embassy in Simikot, Hilsa and Nepalganj were on alert and monitoring the situation, the statement said, adding that the embassy will ensure timely evacuation of stranded pilgrims in case of any emergency.
