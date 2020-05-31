INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

200 Special Trains Start Operations from June 1, Over 1.45 Lakh Passengers to Travel on Day 1

For Representation. A shramik special train leaves Karmali station in Goa for Alipurduar in West Bengal. (Credit: twitter)

For Representation. A shramik special train leaves Karmali station in Goa for Alipurduar in West Bengal. (Credit: twitter)

Around 26 lakh passengers have booked for Advance Reservation Period (ARP) from June 1 to June 30. These services will be in addition to Shramik Special trains and 30 Special AC trains being run since May 12.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: May 31, 2020, 7:30 PM IST
Share this:

The Railways on Sunday said it will begin operations of 200 special trains from June 1 and more than 1.45 lakh passengers will travel on the first day.

It also said around 26 lakh passengers have booked for Advance Reservation Period (ARP) from June 1 to June 30.

These services will be in addition to Shramik Special trains and 30 Special AC trains being run since May 12.

Passengers will have to reach station at least 90 minutes before departure and only travellers with confirmed or RAC tickets will be allowed to enter railway station and board trains, the Railways said.

According to MHA guidelines, all travellers will be compulsorily screened and only asymptomatic passengers will be allowed to enter or board a train.


Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Share this:
Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading