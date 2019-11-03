Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

200 Teams of Delhi Traffic Police Deployed for Odd-even Scheme Implementation

The odd-even scheme will begin from 8 am on Monday, with only even numbered non-transport vehicles allowed on Delhi roads on the first day of the exercise.

PTI

Updated:November 3, 2019, 7:21 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
200 Teams of Delhi Traffic Police Deployed for Odd-even Scheme Implementation
Traffic police in Delhi.(Image: PTI/File)

New Delhi: The Delhi Traffic Police will deploy 200 teams for smooth implementation of the odd-even scheme which will kick in from Monday morning to fight severe air pollution in the national capital, officials said on Sunday.

The odd-even scheme will begin from 8 am on Monday, with only even numbered non-transport vehicles allowed on Delhi roads on the first day of the exercise.

"We will deploy 200 teams across the city for smooth implementation of the odd-even scheme," Special Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Taj Hassan said.

According to officials, each team will consist of four traffic police personnel who will keep a tab on violators and take strict action them.

Violators will be punished with a fine of Rs 4,000. Traffic head constables and officials above, sub divisional magistrates and tehsildars, assistant traffic inspectors and ranks above in DTC have been authorised to issue challans to violators, officials said.

Under the scheme, which will be implemented from 8 am to 8 pm till November 15, non-transport four-wheeler vehicles with registration number ending in odd digit (1, 3, 5, 7 and 9) will be prohibited on November 4, 6, 8, 12 and 14.

Similarly, vehicles with registration number ending with even digit (0, 2, 4, 6, 8) will be prohibited on November 5, 7, 9, 11, 13 and 15. These restrictions will also apply to the vehicles bearing registration numbers of other states.

Delhi is witnessing one of the worst episodes of pollution. At 2 pm, the AQI was recorded in severe category at 489.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram