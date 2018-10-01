English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
200 UP Cops Under Investigation, DGP Says 'Nobody Will Be Spared for Playing With Law'
Twelve Uttar Pradesh police personnel have been dismissed and 200 have been put under investigation for alleged anomalies.
File photo of Uttar Pradesh DGP OP Singh.
Amethi: Uttar Pradesh DGP O P Singh Sunday said 200 police personnel in the state are under investigation for alleged laxity in duty.
He also directed police officials here to hold regular meetings with their subordinates and focus on good policing. "Twelve police personnel have been dismissed and 200 have been put under investigation for alleged anomalies," Singh said.
He also said that "nobody will be spared for playing the law." "Traditional methods adopted by police as earlier should be continued for effective policing," the director general of police said.
He was accompanied by DIG, Faizabad division, Onkar Singh. The DGP asked police officials to use basic and new technologies to control crime.
