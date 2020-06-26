2,000 Beds Made Operational at Delhi's Largest Covid-19 Care Centre

A total of 2,000 beds in Sardar Patel COVID Care Centre and Hospital at Radha Soami Satsang Beas in Chhatarpur here have been made operational, authorities said on Friday.

The facility, which will have 10,000 beds, will function as an isolation centre for mild and symptomatic coronavirus patients.

Ten percent of the beds will have an oxygen facility in case the patient develops severe breathlessness and requires tertiary hospital care.

"The facility is state of the art, artificially cooled as per the opinion of medical experts. We are using e-hospital software of NIC with over 350 computers and over 100 tablets. The admission to discharge all processes is electronic and staff nurses shall also use tablets to fill in routine examination and reports of patients," an official said.

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police will be running these 2,000 beds with their 170 doctors and specialists, and more than 700 nurses and paramedics.

Most of the infrastructure such as beds, mattresses, linens, etc. have been donated by various civil society organisations and non-governmental organisations.

The facility will be scaled upwards depending on the requirement of isolation beds in Delhi, the official said.