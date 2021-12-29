2,000 Daily Covid Cases Likely in Mumbai, Aaditya Thackeray Warns of Surge as BMC Tightens Curbs

Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray on Wednesday said daily Covid-19 cases in Mumbai may cross the 2,000-mark during the day with the rising number of fresh infections being recorded over the past week. Thackeray made the statements after a meeting with civic officials to chart out a course.

The Maharashtra Minister said he had asked all the covid care jumbo centres to be at stand by, at all readiness levels, along with basic facilities. He said that the state government is focussing on vaccination, for both adults and children.

“Last week, we were reporting 150 cases per day. Now, we are reporting around 2,000 cases everyday. Mumbai may cross 2,000 per day cases today,” the Maharashtra minister reportedly said.

“Seeing the surge of covid cases in Mumbai, we held a meeting at the BMC to review the situation, preparation, as well as to plan for the proposed vaccination for ages 15-18 that we want to carry out in early January,” Thackeray said in a tweet.

"Seeing the surge of covid cases in Mumbai, we held a meeting at the BMC to review the situation, preparation, as well as to plan for the proposed vaccination for ages 15-18 that we want to carry out in early January. I urge all not to panic but exercise extreme caution," Aaditya Thackeray said on Twitter on December 29, 2021.

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope has also expressed concern over the rise in the number of fresh as well as active cases in the state, and termed it as an alarming situation. He said in the last 8-10 days, the active cases in the state stood in the range of 5,000-6,000.

“In the next 48 hours, BMC will be connecting with all educational institutions in the city to plan an organised vaccination drive for all those from 15 to 18 years of age,” Aaditya Thackeray said.

“We also discussed covid appropriate behaviour guidelines and public place event issues, especially with the New Year being around the corner,” he added.

Meanwhile, Mumbai authorities said that night curfew will continue for December 31 and January 1, 2022 in view of the rising cases. It has also requested people not to gather at any public places like Girgaum Chowpatty, Gateway of India.

Mumbai on Tuesday had reported 1,377 new Covid-19 cases, a steep rise from 809 infections reported a day ago, the BMC said.

