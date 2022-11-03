2000 Red Fort Blast Case: Supreme Court Upholds Death Penalty to Lashkar Terrorist Mohd Arif

The Supreme Court on Thursday turned down a review petition filed by Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist Mohammad Arif alias Ashfaq against an order upholding his death penalty. The case was related to the 2000 Red Fort attack that resulted in the death of three people, including two army officers.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Uday Umesh Lalit and Justice Bela M Trivedi said that it has accepted the prayers that electronic records be considered. “We have accepted the prayers that electronic records must be placed in consideration. His guilt is proved. We affirm the view taken by this court and reject the review petition,” the bench said.

On 22 December 2000, LeT men sneaked into the Red Fort and opened indiscriminate fire on the guards of the 7th battalion of Rajputana Rifles, killing three persons, including a civilian. The terrorists had managed to flee through the Fort’s rear wall.

Eleven people, including mastermind Mohammad Arif from Pakistan’s Abbottabad, were convicted in the case. Bilal Ahmad Kawa, another terrorist who had been absconding for 18 years, was arrested by Delhi Police and Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad at Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) in 2018.

According to a report in Financial Express, Delhi Police in its 2000 investigation had found that Rs 29.5 lakh was allegedly transferred to Kawa’s bank account. The police in their investigation found that Arif deposited the money in Kawa’s account allegedly used in funding the Red Fort attack and later sent to Kashmir for militancy. The police also told media that Arif used to send the money through an account he had opened at a private bank’s branch in Connaught Place in July 2000. The money was transferred to Kawa’s account between July and November 2000.

According to reports, Kawa had told police that he changed his location frequently over the last 18 years. However, he had been living in Kashmir for the time being. The Indian Express quoted sources as saying that Kawa was on his way to meet his brother in Delhi when he was arrested.

