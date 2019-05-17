English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
2,000 Undelivered Aadhaar Cards Recovered from River Bank, Claim Revenue Officials
The disposed aadhaar cards that were printed two years ago belong to the residents of four villages in Tamil Nadu.
Image for representation only.
Loading...
Thanjavur: About 2,000 aadhaar cards have been dumped near the Mulliyaaru bank in Tiruvarur district in Tamil Nadu, according to revenue officials.
The cards meant for distribution to the owners had not been apparently delivered by the post office concerned, the officials said. Some of the local people in Thiruthurapoondi managed to get their aadhar card from the dump, they said.
The cards, bundled in jute bags and abandoned, were found by the children playing in the riverbed.
The revenue officials rushed to the spot and recovered the cards. The cards belonged to the residents of Kattimedu, Aathirangam, Vadapathi and Sekkal villages, the revenue officials told newsmen.
The cards had been printed two years ago, the officials said. The people of the area would have got the government scheme benefits by quoting the application number. The cards were without cover. A case has been registered on a complaint from the the village administrative officer, the police said.
The cards meant for distribution to the owners had not been apparently delivered by the post office concerned, the officials said. Some of the local people in Thiruthurapoondi managed to get their aadhar card from the dump, they said.
The cards, bundled in jute bags and abandoned, were found by the children playing in the riverbed.
The revenue officials rushed to the spot and recovered the cards. The cards belonged to the residents of Kattimedu, Aathirangam, Vadapathi and Sekkal villages, the revenue officials told newsmen.
The cards had been printed two years ago, the officials said. The people of the area would have got the government scheme benefits by quoting the application number. The cards were without cover. A case has been registered on a complaint from the the village administrative officer, the police said.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
-
Monday 13 May , 2019
News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 ''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
Monday 13 May , 2019 News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- ICC World Cup 2019 | Rahul Happy to Bat 'Wherever Team Wants' at World Cup
- Bharat Song Zinda: Salman Khan, Disha Patani Look Awesome Performing Stunts on a Triumph Motorcycle
- Taiwan Becomes First State to Legalize Same-Sex Marriage in Asia
- PUBG Mobile Season 7: All You Need to Know About RP EZ Mission License Feature
- Partners in Crime: Sriram Raghavan & Pooja Ladha Surti
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results