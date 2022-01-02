Delhi: 20,000 Free Saplings Distributed on Occasion of New Year at Gurudwara Bangla Sahib

A free plant sapling distribution drive was held on the New Year in Delhi’s Gurudwara Bangla Sahib. The drive was the fourth annual plant distribution drive in the gurudwara premises started by Hemkunt Foundation.

As a part of the drive, free saplings were distributed to the sangat (visitors) of the Gurudwara. The drive couldn’t be held last year due to Covid cases in the country.

The idea behind this drive is to promote green environment across the country. This would encourage other religious places as well to initiate the distribution of plant saplings as a token in the form of prasad, a statement of the foundation read.

The organisers said that the drive was chosen to be organised on New Year since a large numbers of visitors happens to visit gurdwara on the day.

“This the fourth consecutive year of the drive. On Sunday we distributed around 20,000 saplings of different varieties of plant including kadi patta, gilou, ajwain and parijat,” Harteerath Singh, community development director, Hemkunt foundation said.

Singh added that Delhi is still reeling under the influence of pollution and the drive is to raise awareness around environment. The Hemkunt foundation aims to distribute close to 2 lakh plants every year. Around 11 varieties of plants were given to visitors on new year as a resolution to conserve the environment.

The foundation has been actively working for many years but it is best known for the work that they carried out during the 2nd covid wave that hit the country hit. Among few initiatives, thousands of free oxygen cylinders were given to those in dire need.

